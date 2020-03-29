Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.96, approximately 936,376 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,333,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

