Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.79, approximately 10,138,472 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 4,547,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

