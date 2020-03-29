PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

PACCAR stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

