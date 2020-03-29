Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 48,450 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.