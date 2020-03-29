Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 3,679 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $12.94 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

