Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 206,233 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 206,233 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

