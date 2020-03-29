Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 188,854 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188,854 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,584,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,837 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

