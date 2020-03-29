Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 150,876 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,876 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.