Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 12,068 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:WAL opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

