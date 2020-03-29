Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 5,796 World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of World Acceptance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in World Acceptance by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

