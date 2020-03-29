Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Post by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $10,551,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Post by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of Post stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.