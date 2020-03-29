Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

