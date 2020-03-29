Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in PTC by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of PTC opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

