Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USLM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of USLM opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $395.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 8.39. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

