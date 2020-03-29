Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFMS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. ConforMIS Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%. Research analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

