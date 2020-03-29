Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $498,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $310,896.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

