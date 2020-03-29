Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $476,000 in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 112,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

