Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $472,000 in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Pfenex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Pfenex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Pfenex by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFNX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Pfenex stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

