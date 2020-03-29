Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $470,000 in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 153.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

