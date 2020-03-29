Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $462,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,120,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.