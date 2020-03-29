Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 247,901 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $514.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.