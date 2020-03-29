Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $501,000 Position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

