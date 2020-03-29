Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,123 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Adecoagro SA has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $481.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

