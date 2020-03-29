Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $449,000 Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Territorial Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $141,012.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBNK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

