Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of FedNat worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FedNat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FedNat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in FedNat by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FedNat by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

FNHC opened at $10.50 on Friday. FedNat Holding Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

