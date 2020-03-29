Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 46,934 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

