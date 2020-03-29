Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 46,934 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LL opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $14.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Lumber Liquidators Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
