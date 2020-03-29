Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 19,383 Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Tenable by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 372,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,994 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.30. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

