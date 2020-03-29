Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 17,227 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 731,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 120,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

