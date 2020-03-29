Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NYSE:DTE opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

