Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Freedom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $733.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Freedom Holding Corp has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.78.

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

