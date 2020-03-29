Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 2,004 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NATI opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

