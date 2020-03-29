Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,717,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,559.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 159,338 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

