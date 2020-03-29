OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,267,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.