Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,852,000 after acquiring an additional 485,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

