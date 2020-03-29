Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $31,000 Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,087,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

FTI stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

