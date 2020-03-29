Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 320,488 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

REG stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

