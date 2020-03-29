Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

