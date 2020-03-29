Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

