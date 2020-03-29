Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $38,960.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $2,596,264 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

