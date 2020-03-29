Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

