Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $30,000 in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Buckle by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE BKE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.