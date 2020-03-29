Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $27,000 in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 322.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $16.07 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.