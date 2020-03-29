Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

