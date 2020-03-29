Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 1,386,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HSBC by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after buying an additional 998,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HSBC by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 98,510 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.87 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.18%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

