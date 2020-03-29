Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,902 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.64 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

