Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $64.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $23,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

