NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price fell 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.87 and last traded at $81.30, 2,923,143 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,647,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.