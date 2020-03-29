NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

