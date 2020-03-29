Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 413.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $9,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

