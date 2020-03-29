Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,430,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 276,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,375,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,369,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

